Trump Suggests Late Democratic Rep. John Dingell Is In Hell

President Donald Trump suggested during a Michigan rally Wednesday night that the late Democratic Michigan Rep. John Dingell is “looking up” from hell as opposed to “looking down” from heaven.

The president made the jab after gloating about holding an “A+” memorial service for Dingell, which he says the congressman’s late wife, Michigan Democratic Rep. Debbie Dingell appreciated.

“So she calls me up like eight months ago, her husband was there a long time, but I didn’t give him the ‘B’ treatment, I didn’t give him the ‘C’ or the ‘D.’ I could have,” Trump told the crowd in Battle Creek, Michigan. “I gave him the ‘A+’ treatment.”

Trump said he ordered the flags lowered to half mast and offered up the Capitol Rotunda for Dingell’s memorial service, asserting, “That’s okay, I don’t need anything for it.”

“[Debbie Dingell] calls me up, ‘It’s the nicest thing that’s ever happened. Thank you so much. John would be so thrilled. He’s looking down. Thank you so much, sir.'” the president recounted, before adding, “Maybe he’s looking up, I don’t know.”

The comment resulted in some jeers and groans from the Michigan crowd of supporters. (RELATED: Rep. Dingell On Obamacare: ‘You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet’)

“Let’s assume he’s looking down,” Trump said.

Rep. Dingell responded to the attack on her husband on Twitter, writing, “I’m preparing for the first holiday season without the man I love. You brought me down in a way you can never imagine and your hurtful words just made my healing much harder.”

Dingell passed away this past February at the age of 92 after a battle with prostate cancer. He was the longest serving member of Congress, holding his seat for nearly 60 years before resigning at the end of 2014.