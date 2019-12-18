Watch 2 New Promos For ‘Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’

Two more promos have been released for “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.”

As everybody knows, the conclusion to the epic saga comes out Dec. 20, and I couldn’t be more pumped. (REVIEW: ‘The Mandalorian‘ On Disney+ Is A Must Watch Show For ‘Star Wars’ Fans)

With every preview and promo that comes out, my excitement and energy levels only go up. I’m so ready to find out how it all ends.

Judging from the two new previews, we’re in for a hell of a fun time. Watch them both below.

I’m honestly so juiced for Friday. I can’t wait. I absolutely can’t wait to watch Rey, Kylo Ren and the rest of the crew one last time.

No matter what you think about the new movies, you have to admit that it’s awesome. We’re finally getting the conclusion fans have waited decades for.

We might never see anything like “Star Wars” ever again, and that’s why it has such a large following. It all began in 1977, and it comes to an end to close out 2019.

What a wild ride!

Sound off in the comments with whether or not you’ll see “Rise of Skywalker.” I think most of you will also be excited.