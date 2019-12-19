Watch The Final Trailer For The Upcoming WWI Movie ‘1917’

The final trailer for the upcoming WWI film “1917” has dropped.

The plot of the movie, according to IMDB: “Two young British privates during the First World War are given an impossible mission: deliver a message deep in enemy territory that will stop 1,600 men, and one of the soldier’s brothers, from walking straight into a deadly trap.” (RELATED: Watching ‘Band Of Brothers’ Never Gets Old. Here’s Why It’s Such A Great Series)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 1917 (@1917) on Dec 8, 2019 at 11:39am PST

The previous previews had all already promised a ton of action, suspense and a horrifying look at one of the greatest wars ever fought.

Judging from the trailer released Wednesday, I’m only further convinced this movie is going to be amazing on every level.

Give it a watch below.

I can’t tell you how excited I am for this movie, which arrives in theaters Dec. 25. We really don’t get enough focus on WWI at all.

“1917” intends to change that fact, and I think it’ll do a very good job.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 1917 (@1917) on Aug 1, 2019 at 8:10am PDT

Sound off in the comments with your thoughts on the final trailer. I can’t wait to see it in theaters!