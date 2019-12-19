Nick Cannon Labels Eminem The ‘KKK Of His Generation’

Nick Cannon and Eminem’s feud just got kicked up another notch after the actor labeled the rapper the “KKK of his generation” in a new track.

The 38-year-old host of “The Masked Singer” labeled the piece, “Canceled: Invitation” and in it Cannon pulls old lyrics that allegedly came from an unreleased track by Eminem recorded pre-fame, according to TMZ in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: Watch Kevin Hart In The Hilarious Trailer For His Upcoming Movie ‘Night School’)

The NSFW track can be heard below.

WATCH:

Some of the alleged lyrics rap, “Black girls are bitches, black girls are dumb.” But as noted, there is no actual proof that the person on the track is the “Stan” hitmaker. (RELATED: Wendy Williams Passes Out On Live Television, Then Finishes The Show)

Cannon also used other lyrics from “The Real Slim Shady” rapper in which he said things about Nick’s ex-Mariah Carey, calling the singer, a “whore,” “slut” and “c***,” and labeled Nick a “f****t.”

By the end of the song, Cannon uses lyrics from Em that go, “Blacks and whites, they sometimes mix/ But black girls only want your money ’cause they’re dumb chicks/ Don’t date a black girl/ If you do it once, you won’t do it twice/ Black girls are dumb, and white girls are good chicks,” according to Billboard magazine.

The “Wild N’ Out” host then explained the tittle suggesting to the rapper, that “we let you be a guest in this house, but you canceled, Slim.”

“Pretend you love us, but you really jealous/ Want to be brothers/ Christopher Columbus, hip-hop you wish you discovered/ Now I’m gonna slay you for all sisters, daughters, cousins and mothers,” Cannon added.

This latest track is the third one from Cannon directed at Eminem. He previously dropped two other diss tracks against the rapper after their old feud involving Mariah resurfaced last month. The “Without me” rapper has yet to respond.