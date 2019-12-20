Christianity Today Editor-In-Chief: ‘Trump Should Be Removed From Office’

The editor-in-chief of Christianity Today called for President Donald Trump to be removed from office in a Thursday editorial.

Editor-in-chief Mark Galli argued that Trump should be removed from office for attempting “to use his political power to coerce a foreign leader to harass and discredit one of the president’s political opponents.”

“That is not only a violation of the Constitution,” Galli writes, “more importantly, it is profoundly immoral.”

The editorial came one day after the United States House of Representatives voted to impeach Trump.

Galli hedges his opinions by saying that Christianity Today has reserved judgement on Trump until now out of a desire to avoid cluttering the site with politics and remind “everyone that politics is not the end and purpose of our being.”

From Christianity Today’s editor in chief https://t.co/NVdQjg4odC — Christianity Today (@CTmagazine) December 19, 2019



The Christianity Today editor-in-chief warns evangelical Christians who still support Trump despite his “blackened moral record” to “remember who you are and whom you serve.” (RELATED: Republicans Laughed At What This Democrat Said About Impeachment)

“Consider how your justification of Mr. Trump influences your witness to your Lord and Savior,” Galli writes. “Consider what an unbelieving world will say if you continue to brush off Mr. Trump’s immoral words and behavior in the cause of political expediency.”

“If we don’t reverse course now,” Galli adds, “will anyone take anything we say about justice and righteousness with any seriousness for decades to come? Can we say with a straight face that abortion is a great evil that cannot be tolerated and, with the same straight face, say that the bent and broken character of our nation’s leader doesn’t really matter in the end?”

Galli referenced Christianity Today founder Billy Graham multiple times throughout his story, but Graham’s son tweeted Friday that his father would be disappointed with the story.

“My father knew Donald Trump, he believed in Donald Trump, and he voted for Donald Trump. He believed that Donald J. Trump was the man for this hour in history for our nation,” Franklin Graham wrote in a Facebook post.

“For Christianity Today to side with the Democrat Party in a totally partisan attack on the President of the United States is unfathomable,” Graham added.

Galli did not respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.