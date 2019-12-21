HIGHLIGHTS: Villanova Upsets #1 Kansas 56-55

Villanova upset Kansas in basketball Saturday afternoon with a 56-55 score.

Well, ladies and gentlemen, the number one team in America has fallen again. This is simply starting to get absurd at this point. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

At least the Jayhawks got upset by a really good Villanova team, but this is just out of control. It seems like every single week a top team goes down when they shouldn’t.

Kansas is just the latest victim. You can watch highlights of the game below.

So, let’s run this down so far this season. When it comes to top teams that have fallen, we have Duke, Michigan State, Virginia and Kentucky all getting beat by teams they shouldn’t have.

Getting ranked the best team in America is pretty much a curse at this point. It pretty much guarantees you have a loss coming your way.

Today, Kansas got that reality check.

We’ll see who goes down next!