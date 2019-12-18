Kansas Releases Majestic Video Of Les Miles Sledding In The Football Stadium

Kansas released an incredible video late Tuesday of football coach Les Miles.

Miles, who is one of the most legendary guys to ever pick up a whistle, is getting dragged around the field while on a sled.

Just in case you thought Miles had lost a step, this video should erase any doubt. Give it a watch below. It’s awesome.

We had a little fun in the Booth today But the real fun begins tomorrow #Hail20ldKU pic.twitter.com/LKFmKVBNeD — Kansas Football (@KU_Football) December 17, 2019

Les Miles is a king in the world of college football, and it doesn’t have much to do with how much he wins.

It has everything to do with the fact that he is like a movie character. There’s a reason he got the nickname the “Mad Hatter.”

It’s because he’s a genius, but he’s also kind of off his rocker a bit.

Do you think Nick Saban would ever do anything like this? No chance in hell. No shot, but Miles probably didn’t even hesitate. That’s not his style.

He always dives head first. Let’s not forget, this is the same dude who used to do Dr. Pepper commercials after LSU fired him.

Never change, Les! Never change!