Virginia Sheriff Chad Cubbage: ‘My Staff And I Stand Ready To Protect The Citizens Of Page County From Their Rights Being Infringed Upon’

A Virginia sheriff told Fox News host Tucker Carlson that he and his staff are “ready to protect” his county’s citizens from their Second Amendment rights being “infringed upon.”

Sheriff Chad Cubbage appeared on Monday night’s edition of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” to discuss strong local reactions against the proposal of several restrictive gun control bills in the wake of Democrats winning control of both state houses.

“We are hopeful that our legislators are listening,” Cubbage said in response to Carlson’s question about what he ultimately planned to do if the laws are passed. “We are having town hall meetings here throughout the Shenandoah Valley and we are having thousands of people show up to these town hall meetings to voice their concerns. We just really hope that they are listening in Richmond and our legislators will not go through with these bills.”

The Page County sheriff told Tucker that so-called “assault weapons” aren’t a problem in his county, adding that the proposed “unconstitutional” bills would inhibit such practices as even a parent “taking their child out to hunt at an early age.” (RELATED: Virginia Sheriff Promises To Deputize Thousands If Red Flag Laws Are Passed)

The Fox News host brought up Virginia Governor Ralph Northam’s veiled threat to bring in the national guard to enforce state gun laws. To which Cubbage replied:

Like I said, I am hoping that they are listening in Richmond. My staff and I stand ready to protect the citizens of Page County from their rights being infringed upon. It is not law enforcement’s place to infringe upon the rights of law-abiding citizens. It is our obligation to protect them from those types of things being done. And I am thankful that we have a president that supports the Second Amendment and that believes in the Constitution.

“I don’t think I’ve ever heard anyone say as you do so clearly, law enforcement exists to protect our rights, which is a wonderful thing to hear,” Carlson replied.

Meanwhile, Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring declared Friday that the Second Amendment sanctuary city decrees passed by the majority of counties in the state have “no force of law.”