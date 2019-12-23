Here Are The Daily Caller’s Top Ten College Football Players Of 2019

The 2019 college football season is entering its final weeks, and it has been a memorable one.

The 2019 season was filled with great plays, memorable moments, and perhaps the greatest collection of talent in recent memory. That’s what made compiling the list of the top ten college football players of 2019 so difficult, but we did our best. Let us know how we did in the comments.

Watch Daily Caller hype man Christian Datoc and Daily Caller reporter William Davis break down the best players of the past year and chime in with your thoughts in the comment section below.

Make sure to check out the rest of our behind-the-scenes, Patriots-only videos on YouTube, and ⁠— if you haven’t already ⁠— go and subscribe to our channel.

In the meantime, let us know in the comments what YOU want to hear discussed in our upcoming videos.

Take advantage of your subscription. This is your chance to become part of the conversation and help us shape all of our future coverage.

Make sure you go and follow us on all of our social media pages:

Check out our Twitter: https://goo.gl/fnYe4v

And Facebook: https://goo.gl/ W5junb

And our Instagram: https://goo.gl/ mhVr1Y

And don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube channel!