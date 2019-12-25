Terrence Williams: What It Was Like To Share A Stage With President Trump At The White House

Pro-Trump comedian Terrence Williams recounts what it was like to be recognized by President Donald Trump and the time he was invited on stage at the Black Leadership Summit Hosted at the White House.

Williams explained to the Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill that this moment for him was surreal, as he grew up in foster care and never imagined he would ever step foot in the White House. (RELATED: ‘I’ve Been Called A Nazi’: Black Conservatives Open Up About The Hate They Receive From The Left For Supporting Trump.)

“It reminded me of the American dream,” said Williams.

WATCH:

