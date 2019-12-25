Terrence Williams: What It Was Like To Share A Stage With President Trump At The White House

Pro-Trump comedian Terrence Williams recounts what it was like to be recognized by President Donald Trump and the time he was invited on stage at the Black Leadership Summit Hosted at the White House.
Williams explained to the Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill that this moment for him was surreal, as he grew up in foster care and never imagined he would ever step foot in the White House. (RELATED: ‘I’ve Been Called A Nazi’: Black Conservatives Open Up About The Hate They Receive From The Left For Supporting Trump.)
“It reminded me of the American dream,” said Williams.
WATCH:
The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of The Daily Caller.
Check out TheDC’s fantastic videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel to avoid missing out.
NOW CHECK OUT The Daily Caller’s most popular shows:
Nike Sides With Colin Kaepernick, Many Customers Revolt
Inside The Daily Caller’s Exclusive Oval Office Interview With President Donald Trump
Would You Rather Date A Trump Supporter or MS-13 Gang Member?
New Details About The ‘Muslim Extremist’ Compound In New Mexico
‘Trophy Culture’ Hijacks New Jersey High School Cheer Squad
Fact Checking White House ‘Truth Seekers’ On North Korea
Democrats’ New Campaign Message: ‘Drain The Swamp’