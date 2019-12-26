Kim Kardashian Buys Her Daughter Michael Jackson’s Black Velvet Jacket For Christmas

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West bought their 6-year-old daughter a custom black velvet jacket that once belonged to Michael Jackson for Christmas.

"North [West] is a really big Michael Jackson fan and we knew she would love this," the 39-year-old reality TV star posted on her Instagram Story, per E! News in a piece published Wednesday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchat (@kimkardashiansnap) on Dec 24, 2019 at 1:47pm PST

"We won this on an auction for Northie for Christmas," she added.

The custom number, once owned by the King of Pop, sold at auction in October for $65,625 at the Julien’s Auctions’ Icons And Idols: Rock N’ Roll event held in New York.

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star also shared that the jacket has been temporarily altered to fit her daughter, including adjusting the length of the body and sleeves.

“It can grow with her and she can have this for her whole life,” Kim explained. “And she is so grateful and so excited.”

According to a picture shared with the article, the jacket includes three suspending rhinestone tassels, two crown decorations on the collar, and a wine-colored satin band on one arm. It also features a sparkling vine design across one shoulder with white stones and pearls.