Marshawn Lynch Will Earn $60,588 For Final Regular Season Game With The Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch will make a nice chunk of change for returning to the NFL.
According to Ian Rapoport, “Beast Mode” will earn $60,588 for the final regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers, and then he’ll make a cut of the playoff money and apparel sales.
For his return to Seattle, #Seahawks RB Marshawn Lynch will make $60,588 in Week 17, plus whatever the playoff share ends up being… plus his share of online sales of “Unfinished business” and “Back in Action” apparel on his website.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 26, 2019
Not a bad payday for Lynch, who signed with Seattle after their running back corps got depleted. He’s getting paid more money than most people make in a year to play one regular season NFL game.
On top of that, he’s also going to get playoff money and cash from apparel sales. Not a bad haul at all for a guy who has been out of the game for awhile.
View this post on Instagram
The question is whether or not Lynch can make a major impact for Seattle. He hasn’t played since he left the Oakland Raiders, but he was a star in the NFL before retiring.
He was the main part of the offense for Seattle when they beat the Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII.
View this post on Instagram
If Lynch is in solid shape and even a fraction as good as before, then the Seahawks running game should be just fine.
Let Russell Wilson do his thing, let Lynch take a little pressure off and the Seahawks will be in business. It sure is going to be a ton of fun to watch him play in the NFL again.