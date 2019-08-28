Marshawn Lynch’s 79-Yard TD Run Against The Cardinals Named The Best Rushing Touchdown In The Past 10 Years

Marshawn Lynch apparently had the best rushing touchdown of the past decade when he was on the Seattle Seahawks.

In a video released on the NFL’s Twitter account Tuesday afternoon, Lynch’s legendary 79-yard touchdown run against the Arizona Cardinals was listed as the greatest scoring run of the past decade.

It’s only made better by the fact Lynch grabbed his crotch as he dived into the end zone against the Cardinals. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the incredible run below.

The BEST TD runs of the last 10 years. (by @DIRECTV) pic.twitter.com/nom8FsNNQ5 — NFL (@NFL) August 27, 2019

It’s hard to disagree with that run being listed at the top. The Cardinals had multiple opportunities to bring him down, including at the line of scrimmage, and he blasted through them all.

The fact he grabbed his crotch really just put the whole thing over the top. Imagine being on defense, watch a ton of blown tackles and then having a guy do that as he crossed the line for six points.

It really doesn’t get much more humiliating.

Lynch’s time in the NFL might be over now, but it was a ton of fun to watch him carve up defenses during his playing days. The man was borderline unstoppable.

He looked more like a linebacker than your standard running back. Imagine being a cornerback and seeing that guy barreling towards you.

Talk about a terrifying proposition.

Props to Lynch for having the best rushing touchdown in the past year, according to the NFL. There’s no doubt it was well-deserved.