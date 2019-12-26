Notre Dame Coach Brian Kelly Surprises Mick Assaf And Colin Grunhard With Scholarships

Notre Dame football coach Brian Kelly recently pulled off a really cool move for two of the players on his team.

In a Twitter video posted Christmas day, Kelly awarded Mick Assaf and Colin Grunhard full scholarships in a surprise ceremony. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the awesome moment unfold below. It’s pretty cool.

There’s nothing better than a great scholarship surprise. They’re always awesome. Walk ons are part of the game at the college level.

They don’t get as much scholarship money as the other guys, but they’re still putting in the same amount of work in hopes of eventually getting it.

For Assaf and Grunhard, they got the job done, and Kelly gave them a huge reward.

Walk ons getting scholarships is even better when you factor in these surprise ceremonies. They had no idea what was coming, Kelly was fired up, the team was ready to go and Santa was even there.

You really can’t ask for much more when it comes to scholarships being handed out.

Props to Kelly and these two young men for getting these scholarships. Well done.