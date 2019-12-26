Lindsey Vonn Gets Engaged To NHL Star P.K. Subban

Lindsey Vonn has gotten engaged to New Jersey Devils star P.K. Subban.

The American-born skiing superstar posted on Instagram a few photos of herself with Subban on Christmas, and she had a unique engagement because she was the one who popped the question.

She wrote the following about their engagement:

Merry Christmas and happy holidays everyone!! On our 2 year anniversary I returned the favor and asked PK to marry me… and he said yes We talk about equality but actions speak louder than words. Men should get engagement rings too and this is what PK deserves. Can’t wait to marry you babe

You can take a look at the full post below.

Obviously, we're a very pro-love website. We're all about finding the right one, starting a family and enjoying the little things in life.

While some people might find it strange that it was Vonn who popped the question, I really don’t care. Different strokes for different folks.

Let her do what she wants to with Subban. It’s their life to live. It’s not yours or anybody else’s decision to make.

Having said that, I can’t imagine what their kids are going to turn out like, if they have some. Vonn is one of the greatest female athletes of my lifetime.

She has dominated at a level that is truly incredible. Subban has also been one of the better players in the NHL over the past decade.

Their future kids would hit the genetics lottery.

As a betting man, I’d be willing to bet a lot of cash their future kids turn out to be stud athletes. It’d be borderline impossible for that to not be the case.

Props to Vonn and Subban for taking the next step in their relationship! We couldn’t be happier for them.