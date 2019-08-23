Lindsey Vonn Gets Engaged To NHL Hockey Star P.K. Subban

Lindsey Vonn said yes when her New Jersey Devils hockey player boyfriend P.K Subban got down on one knee and popped the question with an emerald green ring.

“I got the ring and said, ‘you know what I’m just going to do it home?'” Subban told Vogue in a piece published Friday. about popping the question earlier this month. “Everything kind of came together on that day. Everyone says the stars aligned — well, it was actually a full moon.” (RELATED: Check Out The Hottest 2018 U.S. Female Winter Olympians [SLIDESHOW])

“I was worried because I knew she [Lindsey Vonn] would want to be dressed up and not in her pajamas, and it just so happened she had a business meeting, so she was fully dressed up,” he added. (RELATED: Lindsey Vonn Hints At What’s Next For Her After Retiring From Her Ski Racing Career)

“We never talked about it or looked at rings,” the retired Olympic gold medalist shared, admitting that she couldn’t believe it was happening.”But he gave me an emerald necklace at Christmas, and I loved it. I wouldn’t change the ring at all.”

“I just want to enjoy the moment and the engagement,” she added, explaining that with their busy schedule right now they are in no hurry. “We’re not in a big hurry to get married.”

Vonn continued, “It kind of depends on his playing schedule, and when we have time to sit down and go through it. I don’t want to stress him out because he has a big season coming.”

At one point, Lindsey admitted that from the start she knew “he was different.”

“But I’d been married before, so I was pretty hesitant to let myself think that I could find someone that I would want to be married to again,” the retired professional skier explained. “After a few months of dating, I knew he was the one I wanted to be with, though. He makes me happy, and he’s so positive and energetic.”

They first meet two years ago at the Nickelodeon sports show, but at the time she was seeing someone else. And when Vonn became single the two started talking, a lot.

“We spoke on the phone every day,” P.K. shared. “Then, on Christmas Day, I went home to see my family, and after brunch, I hopped on a plane to Denver, and then drove three hours to get to Vail in a snowstorm to see her.”

Vonn and Subban started dating in early 2018, but didn’t become red carpet official until June 2018 at the CMT Music Awards in June 2018, per Page Six.

The retired Olympic skier was formerly married to Thomas Vonn from 2007-2013.

Congratulations!