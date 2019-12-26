President Trump Blames Justin Trudeau For Home Alone 2 Snub

President Donald Trump blamed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday amid news that his scene in the popular Christmas movie “Home Alone 2” was cut out in showings by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC).

“I guess Justin T doesn’t much like my making him pay up on NATO or Trade!” Trump said. (RELATED: The Tide Is Turning Against Democrats On Impeachment)

The CBC told the Daily Caller on Thursday that they cut Trump’s cameo in the film because it wasn’t integral to the plot, and added that the decision had nothing to do with politics.

“As is often the case with feature films adapted for television, Home Alone 2 was edited for time,” Chuck Thompson, head of public affairs for CBC, told the Caller. “The scene with Donald Trump was one of several that were cut from the movie as none of them were integral to plot.”

The president was asked about his appearance in the film by a member of the military during a Christmas Eve call, and Trump praised the film, saying “it was an honor to do it.”

Bad blood emerged between Trump and Trudeau earlier this month after Trudeau was caught on tape mocking the U.S. president at a NATO summit. Trump responded by calling the Canadian prime minister “two-faced.”