Trump Calls Trudeau ‘Two-Faced’ After The Canadian PM Gets Caught Mocking Trump

President Donald Trump called out Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday after Trudeau was caught on video making fun of the president for being constantly late to meetings.

Trump said Trudeau is “two-faced” during a bilateral meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the 2019 NATO Summit. Trump also accused the prime minister of lashing out because he was unhappy that Trump was pressuring Canada to meet their full financial obligations to NATO.

“Well, he’s two-faced. And with Trudeau, he’s a nice guy. I find him to be a nice guy, but the truth is, I called him out on the fact that he’s not paying 2%, and I guess he’s not very happy about it. I mean, you were there. A couple of you were there,” Trump said after being asked about Trudeau’s unflattering comments.

The president continued, “It’s Canada. They have money. And they should be paying 2%. So I called him out on that, and I’m sure he wasn’t happy about that, but that’s the way it is. Look, I’m representing the U.S. and he should be paying more than he’s paying. And he understands it. So I can imagine he’s not that happy. But that’s the way it is.”

Trudeau found himself in a bit of a scandal Tuesday when he was shown on video commiserating with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron. The Canadian Prime Minister lamented that Trump makes everyone late to their meetings because of his exceedingly long press conferences. (RELATED: Justin Trudeau Caught On Camera Bashing Trump To Other World Leaders)

“Is that why you were late?” Johnson asked Trudeau in the video.

“He was late because he takes 40 minute press conference off the top,” Trudeau replied.

Trudeau also seemed to mock Trump’s penchant for making surprise announcements, indicating that Trump “announced” something during their bilateral meeting that had “his team’s jaws drop to the floor.” Trudeau was possibly referring to the fact that Trump revealed Tuesday that the annual G7 Summit was to be held at Camp David.