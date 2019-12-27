EXCLUSIVE: College Gameday Star David Pollack Weighs In On College Football Playoff Expansion

One of the biggest topics of the upcoming college football offseason will be whether or not to expand the College Football Playoff, which currently invites four teams on an annual basis.

As college football becomes a more playoff oriented sport, how many teams should be invited to the dance every year? Six? Eight? 16? Or, should the sport simply stay at four. ESPN College Gameday star David Pollack sat down with Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief David Hookstead to give his thoughts on potential playoff expansion.

Watch what Pollack had to say in this exclusive interview and chime in with your thoughts on potential playoff expansion in the comment section below.

NOW CHECK OUT The Daily Caller’s most popular shows:

Smoke Break: Will J-Lo Start Looking Her Age Before A$AP Gets Freed?

Smoke Break: Prayers For Mia Khalifa

Smoke Break: Kylie Jenner Vs. Monica Lewinsky-FIGHT!

This Smoke Room Reporter Cheated Death: Here’s What Happened

Debate: Did The Playoff Committee Get It Right In The First Top 25?