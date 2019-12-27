Democrats Are Reportedly Beginning To Think Bernie Sanders Might Be Their Candidate

Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, a self-described Democratic socialist, is gaining increasing recognition among some Democrats who are taking his presidential campaign with increasing seriousness.
Many think he has the best chance of winning the Democratic presidential nomination, according to a Politico report published Thursday.
U.S. Sen Bernie Sanders greets supporters during a campaign rally at Venice Beach in Los Angeles, California, U.S., Dec. 21, 2019. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
“Billionaire donors are shoveling money at our opponents,” the message reads. “Super PACs are ramping up their spending. And so our job — to make sure Bernie wins — is to generate as many individual contributions as possible.”
California state Sen. Scott Wiener told Politico that he thinks Sanders has been “more resilient than” he “anticipated.”
“But in retrospect, he has a very, very loyal following, and people have really stuck with him,” Wiener added.
Not everyone believes in the apparent trend amounting to anything.
“He can’t win the nomination,” said Matt Bennett, co-founder of the center-left group Third Way, who reportedly believes that its just a fluctuation and not a serious sign of things to come.