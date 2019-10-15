Ocasio-Cortez To Endorse Bernie Sanders For President

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez endorsed 2020 presidential candidate Bernie Sanders Tuesday night during the fourth Presidential debate.

“We’re looking forward to Saturday,” Corbin Trent, a spokesman for Ocasio-Cortez said, according to The Washington Post. Sanders said on Tuesday that he would have a “special guest” with him in New York, teasing the freshman Democrat’s appearance.

Ocasio-Cortez made news in early October, saying she is “over” trying to impeach President Donald Trump, adding it should have been done a long time ago. (RELATED: Ocasio-Cortez Thinks Democrats’ Trump-Impeachment Talk Is ‘Boring,’ Says She’s ‘Over It’)

“I think the whole thing is boring,” Ocasio-Cortez said at a Queens Library event. “He should have been impeached a long time ago. I’m over it. And so that’s how I feel about it because we’ve got work to do,” The Washington Examiner reported. (RELATED: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Wants To Eliminate Cars And Pipelines)

There has been ongoing speculation as to who the New York Democrat would endorse for President, with many saying she could have possibly endorsed Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.