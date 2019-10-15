Politics

Ocasio-Cortez To Endorse Bernie Sanders For President

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (2nd R), Democrat of New York, speaks alongside US Senator Bernie Sanders (2nd L), Independent of Vermont

Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

Henry Rodgers Capitol Hill Reporter

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez endorsed 2020 presidential candidate Bernie Sanders Tuesday night during the fourth Presidential debate.

“We’re looking forward to Saturday,” Corbin Trent, a spokesman for Ocasio-Cortez said, according to The Washington Post. Sanders said on Tuesday that he would have a “special guest” with him in New York, teasing the freshman Democrat’s appearance.

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat from New York, speaks as Senator Bernie Sanders, an independent from Vermont, right, and Representative Ilhan Omar, a Democrat from Minnesota, left, listen during a news conference announcing college affordability legislation on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Monday, June 24, 2019. (Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Ocasio-Cortez made news in early October, saying she is “over” trying to impeach President Donald Trump, adding it should have been done a long time ago. (RELATED: Ocasio-Cortez Thinks Democrats’ Trump-Impeachment Talk Is ‘Boring,’ Says She’s ‘Over It’)

“I think the whole thing is boring,” Ocasio-Cortez said at a Queens Library event. “He should have been impeached a long time ago. I’m over it. And so that’s how I feel about it because we’ve got work to do,” The Washington Examiner reported. (RELATED: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Wants To Eliminate Cars And Pipelines)

There has been ongoing speculation as to who the New York Democrat would endorse for President, with many saying she could have possibly endorsed Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.