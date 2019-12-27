Disney Characters At Park In Florida Say Patrons Are Groping Them

Disney characters, like Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, and Minnie Mouse at Walt Disney World in Florida said they have been groped by patrons.

The 36-year-old woman who puts on the costume and walks around the park at the Happiest Place on Earth as Minnie Mouse said she posed for a picture earlier this month with a man and his wife and he allegedly grabbed her chest multiple times, according to TMZ in a piece published Friday. (RELATED: Cruise Line Buys Loch Ness Monster Insurance)

Disney World employees who portray Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and Donald Duck have filed incident reports with police, claiming tourists inappropriately touched them. https://t.co/s0wXGqjn2L — The Associated Press (@AP) December 27, 2019

She has since filed a police report against the 61-year-old man, but decided against filing charges. And the same visitor has allegedly had multiple “inappropriate interactions” with other cast members in the park. (RELATED: Police Take Parrot Into Custody After It Tries To Help Drug Dealers Escape)

However, Disney declined to give specifics of what occurred and instead stated that the man is now banned from the theme parks.

A woman who wears the Mickey Mouse costume reportedly went to the hospital with neck injuries caused by a grandmother patting the character on the head multiple times, according to the Associated Press.

And the person who dresses up in the Donald Duck costume accused one female visitor at the park of repeatedly touching her on the arms, chest, belly, and face.

“Everyone should feel safe at work, and we encourage Cast Members to come forward in any uncomfortable situation,” Disney spokeswoman Andrea Finger said in a statement.

“We provide multiple resources to protect our Cast Members’ well-being, including on-site law enforcement officers who respond, and are available to them, if needed,” she added.