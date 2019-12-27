FBI Reportedly Investigating Epstein’s ‘Madame’ Ghislaine Maxwell

The FBI is reportedly investigating Jeffrey Epstein’s “madame” Ghislaine Maxwell according to Reuters, who cited two law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation.

The bureau is also investigating several other people linked to the disgraced financier, although these people were not named, Reuters reported. A big focus of the investigation is Maxwell, in addition to other “people who facilitated” Epstein’s alleged child sex trafficking operation.

Maxwell has been sued by multiple Epstein accusers, but not accused by the agency of criminal wrongdoing. The investigation is still at an early stage, according to one of the sources.

Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre sued Maxwell for defamation in 2015 after the disgraced financier’s “madame” called her accusations false. (RELATED: FBI Agents Raid Epstein’s ‘Pedophile Island’)

The FBI does not plan on interviewing Britain’s Prince Andrew, who has become embroiled in controversy over his friendship with the alleged child sex trafficker. The Duke of York stepped down from public duties in November after a disastrous BBC interview about his connection with Epstein.

Prince Andrew has repeatedly denied accusations against him, including that he had sex with Giuffre. The FBI did not rule out that Prince Andrew could be interviewed in the future, according to Reuters.

Epstein died of an apparent suicide in August after being arrested in July. Despite his death, U.S. Attorney General William Barr promised that the investigation into his co-conspirators would continue.

“Any co-conspirators should not rest easy,” Barr said in August.

A hotline was set up following Epstein’s arrest, and the FBI is also reportedly looking into numerous tips from that, Reuters reported.

The FBI did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller.