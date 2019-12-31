Kentucky Quarterback Lynn Bowden Punches Virginia Tech Player Before Belk Bowl Game

Kentucky quarterback Lynn Bowden got physical with a Virginia Tech player before the Belk Bowl started Tuesday.

Players from the Hokies and Wildcats got into a minor verbal altercation a few days back, and things got much worse before kickoff. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

From what I gather, per several sources now, Virginia Tech players launched into a bunch of profane insults as Kentucky arrived at the NASCAR HOF last night — with at least one Hokie recording and sharing on social media (since deleted) and it was almost a brawl. Ring the bell. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) December 30, 2019

The teams started jawing at each other, and Bowden proceeded to punch a player on Virginia Tech. At that point, coaches and the VA Tech athletic director had to get involved.

Because the punch happened more than an hour before kickoff, there was nothing the refs could do about it, which means the Kentucky star gets to play.

Watch the chaos unfold below.

Kentucky QB/WR Lynn Bowden had issues with Virginia Tech pregame, and even punched a Tech player. Here’s what ESPN captured: pic.twitter.com/YHPa4YXrAV — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) December 31, 2019

I’ve never been more amped for a meaningless bowl game in my life. First we got a little verbal dustup, and now Kentucky’s quarterback is out here handing out punches.

This is the kind of content college football fans live for. This is what it’s all about!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kentucky Football (@ukfootball) on Dec 30, 2019 at 9:07pm PST

For once, the Belk Bowl actually matters. Shoutout to Lynn for making people care. He doesn’t deserve to get punished. He deserves a medal.

Now, let’s dig in and hope this ends in an absolute melee.