Nudist Resort Burns Down In Major Fire During ‘Nude Year’s Eve’ Party

Firefighters from three states responded to a nudist resort as a major blaze broke out during its “Nude Year’s Eve” party.
Avalon Resort’s lodge, located on 140 acres of woods in Paw Paw, West Virginia, was a total loss, but the pool and bar were spared, firefighters told the Cumberland Times-News.
Photos showed massive flames engulfing the sky, feet from a large propane tank. Other photos show a pool in the background.
Avalon’s website says it is the “friendliest, clothing-optional resort,” two hours from Washington, D.C. (RELATED: A Nudist Colony Is On The Hunt For A Lifeguard)
“On New Years Eve we had a fire in the lodge. Thankfully no one (including pets) was injured. The aquatic center was not affected at all. The Nudsino needs some work and clean-up, but can be back up and running. The Bare Barn was untouched,” according to the resort’s Facebook page. “We are temporarily closed but are already working on plans to reopen.”
Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.