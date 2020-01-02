Busy Philipps Rants On Social Media After E! Cancels Her Show

Actress Busy Philipps opened up about how she found out her talk show, “Busy Tonight,” was cancelled.

Philipps shared a series of “#almostgrams” to close out 2019 on Instagram. In one, she detailed just exactly how she found out about the cancellation while on a trip to Dallas.

“When I landed, my manager texted me to call her,” Philipps recalled. “Which I did. And she told me E! would not renew my show after the order was finished in a month. It was effectively cancelled. I was blindsided, especially since the last text I had from the head of E(who’s now gone) was about marketing for busy tonight that he was excited to tell me about.”

"I waited for a call or email from someone at E, which never came so I sent a text to the head of the network that truly makes me lol to this day," she added.

“Nah dude. You’re bad at your job. Do better,” Philipps texted the head of the network after he claimed the lack of communication was because the actress was out of town.

“I work hard AF and love to prove people wrong and finally, the men will always try to fuck you over so fuck em and figure out something else,” Philipps wrote. “Which is exactly what Caissie and I have been doing.”