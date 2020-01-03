‘Act Of War’: Ocasio-Cortez Rips Trump For Ordering Hit On Terrorist Soleimani

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Friday criticized President Donald Trump for ordering the killing of Qasem Soleimani, the commander of Iran’s Quds Force and a designated terrorist believed to be responsible for the deaths of hundreds of American service members.

“Last night the President engaged in what is widely being recognized as an act of war against Iran, one that now risks the lives of millions of innocent people,” she wrote in a lengthy Twitter thread. Soleimani was reportedly planning “imminent attacks” that could have killed hundreds of Americans.

“Right now is the moment to decide if you are pro-peace or not,” Ocasio-Cortez added. “The cheerleaders of war, removed from its true cost, will gladly convince you that up is down – just as they did in Iraq in ’03.” (RELATED: Here’s How Ilhan Omar Reacted To Trump Ordering The Hit On Iranian Terrorist Soleimani)

Right now is the moment to decide if you are pro-peace or not. The cheerleaders of war, removed from its true cost, will gladly convince you that up is down – just as they did in Iraq in ‘03. But war does not establish peace.

War does not create security.

War endangers us all. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 3, 2020

2. Reintroduce & vote on @RepRoKhanna’s bipartisan NDAA amendment, which blocks $ offensive action to Iran. This amendment passed the House w/ bipartisan support not long ago, and was later gutted in negotiations. We can bring it back as a standalone bill. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 3, 2020

Ocasio-Cortez said Congress “has a moral and legal obligation to reassert its power to stop this war and protect innocent people from horrific consequences.”

According to the U.S. Department of Defense, Soleimani “was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region. General Soleimani and his Quds Force were responsible for the deaths of hundreds of American and coalition service members and the wounding of thousands more.”

“He had orchestrated attacks on coalition bases in Iraq over the last several months – including the attack on December 27th – culminating in the death and wounding of additional American and Iraqi personnel. General Soleimani also approved the attacks on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad that took place this week,” the DOD added in a statement Thursday evening.

Trump said Friday that the U.S. is not seeking Iraq-style regime change in Iran. “We took action last night to stop a war, we did not take action to star a war,” the president said. “We do not seek regime change.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.