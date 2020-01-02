Iraqi TV Says Top Iranian General Killed In Airstrike At Baghdad Airport

Gen. Qasem Soleimani, the leader of Iran’s elite Quds Force, was killed in an airstrike near Baghdad’s airport, Iraqi state television and Iraqi government officials said, according to multiple news outlets.

Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the leader of Kata’ib Hezbollah, known as the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), an Iraqi paramilitary group that attempted to storm the U.S. embassy in Baghdad on Dec. 31, 2019, was also reportedly killed in the drone strike.

PMF blames the U.S. for the strikes at the Baghdad airport, which reportedly killed seven in all Friday local time, according to The Associated Press.

Reuters also quoted a PMF spokesman attributing the drone strikes to American and Israeli forces.

“The American and Israeli enemy is responsible for killing the mujahideen Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and Qassem Soleimani,” said Ahmed al-Assadi, a spokesman for PMF, according to Reuters.

The Iranian government supports Kata’ib Hezollah.

Soleimani’s death is certain to escalate tensions in the Middle East. Soleimani’s Quds Force, which operate as a covert arm of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, have long provided support to terrorist groups throughout the Middle East, including Hezbelloh, Hamas, and radical militias.

The attack on the embassy was a response to U.S. military strikes two days earlier on Kata’ib strongholds two days earlier.

Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said earlier Thursday that the U.S. military would carry out preemptive strikes if necessary against Kata’ib Hezbollah, which he said was planning further operations against U.S. forces in Iraq.

