Top Democrats Reportedly Left In The Dark Over Soleimani Killing

Top Democratic congressional leaders were reportedly not made aware of the U.S. plot to take out Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, the commander of the country’s Quds Force.

However, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi did speak to Secretary of Defense Mark Esper for “about 13 minutes” shortly after the attack, according to CNN. Pelosi criticized the president Friday, saying that he should have sought Congress’s permission before ordering the attack at Baghdad International Airport. (RELATED: Iraqis Celebrate In Streets, Praise Trump After Soleimani Death)

“The Trump Admin has conducted strikes in Iraq targeting high-level Iranian military officials and killing Iranian Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani without an AUMF against Iran,” Pelosi said. “Further, this action was taken without the consultation of the Congress.”

Soleimani for years has been a powerful figure in Iran, which is considered one of the world’s leading state sponsors of terrorism. Many Democrats have expressed their dismay at his killing, some saying it was a brash decision or a “distraction.” (RELATED: U.S. To Send 1000 Troops To Middle East To Counter Iran Threat)

Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar called Soleimani’s death a “distraction,” while others criticized the administration for keeping Democrats in the dark.

Democrats also criticized the president last year for not notifying them before he ordered the killing of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. Trump said at the time that he was in the process of notifying members of Congress when al-Baghdadi was killed.