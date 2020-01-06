Democrats Hate Trump So Much They’re Siding With Iran

On today’s podcast we get into the continued liberal freakout over the United States killing a terrorist leader because he happened to also be an Iranian General. It’s so bad Democrats are coming out on the side of Iran, bringing Trump Derangement Syndrome to a new low. Also, Maxine Waters got pranked by a couple of Russian comedians, convincing her she was on the phone with education evader Greta Thunberg. It was hilarious.

How badly has Trump Derangement Syndrome warped the minds of leftists? It’s gotten so bad that Democrats are now expressing nearly as much outrage as the terroristic Iranian regime over the killing of Qasem Soleimani. We have the audio and the story.

(RELATED: Iran Ends Nuclear Deal Commitment, Will No Longer Limit Uranium Enrichment)

(RELATED: Trump Warns Iran Against Revenge Attack, Says 52 Iranian Sites Would Be Hit ‘Very Fast And Very Hard’)

How desperate is Maxine Waters to take down President Trump? Desperate enough to believe Greta Thunberg when she told the Congresswoman that the President admitted he’d pressured the Ukrainian President to investigate Joe Biden. Of course, that didn’t happen, Trump and Thunberg never met, but two Russian comedians pretending to be Greta and her father managed to convince Waters that it did, and that the President had confessed. Moreover, they had her believing they had the whole thing on tape during a prank phone call that is so hilarious that it has to be heard to be believed. We have it.

(RELATED: Pranksters Fooled Adam Schiff With Offer Of Donald Trump Kompromat [VIDEO])

