Kylie Jenner Donates $1 Million To Australia Fire Relief Following Backlash Against Mink Social Media Post

Kylie Jenner donated $1 million to Australia brush fire relief following a backlash against her post bringing awareness to the devastation while wearing mink slippers.

“That post was completely unintentional,” an insider close to the 22-year-old reality star shared with People magazine in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Kylie Jenner Pleads With Khloé And Kim Kardashian To Not ‘Bully’ Jordyn Woods Following Cheating Scandal)

“Kylie [Jenner] stands behind her desire to want to help provide relief towards the devastation the fires have caused,” the source added. (RELATED: Report: Khloe Kardashian Wants To Marry Tristan Thompson Following Cheating Accusations)

It all comes after the outlet claimed the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star was blasted as being hypocritical for her Instagram Story posts informing people about the fires in Australia, which have claimed the lives of 25 people and killed a half a billon animals, while wearing mink fur slippers.

According to the magazine, Jenner’s furry Louis Vitton mink slippers cost a whopping $1,480.

Jenner’s generous donation also followed Kim Kardashian’s clap back at a comment on social media after someone called out the Kardashian-Jenner sisters for not donating to the brush fire efforts in the country.

“Nothing gets me more heated than to see the Kardashians/Jenners talk about climate change/wildfires & not donate even a penny,” the person tweeted in a since-deleted post.

“Nothing gets me more heated than to see people think they know what we donated to and to think we have to publicize everything,” Kardashian tweeted back.