Ret. Army Lt. Col. Explains Why Iran’s Missiles Caused No Casualties

Retired Army Lt. Col. Daniel Davis spoke with the Daily Caller’s Richie McGinniss to discuss why Iran launched missiles at U.S. and Iraqi bases Tuesday evening.

Davis explained that the attack had to be notable after the death of Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani. He added that the attacks showed the country had the ability to do damage and chose not to, which is why there were no American casualties.

“It can’t be something small,” Davis said regarding Iran’s decision to launch missiles. “It had to be something commensurate that would make people there have it.” (RELATED: Trump Refuses To Apologize For Death Of Soleimani: ‘They Weren’t There To Discuss A Vacation’)

