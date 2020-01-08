Ret. Army Lt. Col. Explains Why Iran’s Missiles Caused No Casualties

Retired Army Lt. Col. Daniel Davis spoke with the Daily Caller’s Richie McGinniss to discuss why Iran launched missiles at U.S. and Iraqi bases Tuesday evening.
Davis explained that the attack had to be notable after the death of Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani. He added that the attacks showed the country had the ability to do damage and chose not to, which is why there were no American casualties.
“It can’t be something small,” Davis said regarding Iran’s decision to launch missiles. “It had to be something commensurate that would make people there have it.” (RELATED: Trump Refuses To Apologize For Death Of Soleimani: ‘They Weren’t There To Discuss A Vacation’)
Check out TheDC’s fantastic videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel to avoid missing out.
NOW CHECK OUT The Daily Caller’s most popular shows:
Will The Conflict In Iran Escalate Into More Attacks?
Exclusive: Dan Crenshaw Weighs In On The Soleimani Hit
Nike Sides With Colin Kaepernick, Many Customers Revolt
Inside The Daily Caller’s Exclusive Oval Office Interview With President Donald Trump
Would You Rather Date A Trump Supporter or MS-13 Gang Member?
New Details About The ‘Muslim Extremist’ Compound In New Mexico
‘Trophy Culture’ Hijacks New Jersey High School Cheer Squad
Fact Checking White House ‘Truth Seekers’ On North Korea
Democrats’ New Campaign Message: ‘Drain The Swamp’