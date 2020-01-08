Paige VanZant Drops Hype Photo On Instagram Ahead Of UFC Return Against Amanda Ribas

Paige VanZant dropped an awesome Instagram hype photo Tuesday.
The UFC superstar will fight Amanda Ribas March 14 down in Brazil, and she looks ready to roll. She posted a shot of herself training, and captioned it, “Everyone wants to be a beast, until it’s time to do what beasts do.” (SLIDESHOW: These UFC Women Really Hate Wearing Clothes)
Give it a look below. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Greatest Ronda Rousey Photos On The Internet)
View this post on Instagram
Everyone wants to be a beast, until it’s time to do what beasts do. #FightCamp
I can’t wait for March 14. I honestly can’t wait. It’s been way too long since VanZant last stepped into the octagon. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Sexiest Paige VanZant Photos On The Internet)
Fans have been clamoring for her return: 12 Gauge fighting is what people want, and now we’re going to get it in March.
She’s back!
PVZ returns at #UFCBrasilia vs the rising @AmandaRibasUFC! pic.twitter.com/xz5w004fg0
— UFC (@ufc) December 26, 2019
Last time she was in the octagon, VanZant dominated Rachael Ostovich. She absolutely took it to her, and I expect it to be no different this time around.
That’s it!@PaigeVanzant gets the tap in round 2!
What year long layoff?! #UFCBrooklyn pic.twitter.com/Wx93F4u4Uf
— UFC (@ufc) January 20, 2019
Go, Paige, go! UFC fans are in for an awesome time March 14. I can promise you that much. Now, let’s prepare for war!