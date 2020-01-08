Paige VanZant Drops Hype Photo On Instagram Ahead Of UFC Return Against Amanda Ribas

Paige VanZant dropped an awesome Instagram hype photo Tuesday.

The UFC superstar will fight Amanda Ribas March 14 down in Brazil, and she looks ready to roll. She posted a shot of herself training, and captioned it, "Everyone wants to be a beast, until it's time to do what beasts do."

Give it a look below.

I can't wait for March 14. I honestly can't wait. It's been way too long since VanZant last stepped into the octagon.

Fans have been clamoring for her return: 12 Gauge fighting is what people want, and now we’re going to get it in March.

Last time she was in the octagon, VanZant dominated Rachael Ostovich. She absolutely took it to her, and I expect it to be no different this time around.

Go, Paige, go! UFC fans are in for an awesome time March 14. I can promise you that much. Now, let’s prepare for war!