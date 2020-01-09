Dolly Parton Is In The Process Of Recording Music To Release After Her Death

Dolly Parton opened up about her legendary music career and shared that a big part of her “hundreds, even thousands of songs” have yet to be recorded.

"I've got hundreds, hundreds, even thousands of songs — a big part of them have never even been recorded," the 73-year-old legendary singer shared during the final episode of WNYC's hit podcast Dolly Parton's America. The comments were noted by Rolling Stone magazine in a piece published Thursday.

"There's enough stuff to go on forever with my music, to do compilation albums, to do new and original stuff," she added. "I am purposely trying to put songs down for that very purpose, to have a click track and my vocals where any arrangement could be done."

Parton continued, “Any producer anywhere in the world, when I’m gone, they could take my songs just the click track and my vocal and build a complete arrangement around that, any style. That will go on forever.”

At one point the “Jolene” hitmaker said she has also taken steps to make sure that her life’s work doesn’t get tied up in any kind of legal battles.

“I’m one of those people that believe in being prepared,” the “9 to 5” star explained. “I don’t want to ever leave my stuff in the same shape like Prince or Aretha or anybody that don’t plan ahead.”

Later, the “Steel Magnolias” star opened up about her views on the afterlife and said simply, you just have to “have faith.”

“You don’t really know, you just hope, and you have faith,” Dolly said. “That’s what faith is. I think it’s not the end of me. I don’t think it’s the end of any of us. I think we’re recycled and if nothing else we just go back into that great flow of divine energy and hopefully we spread ourselves around in other wonderful ways.”