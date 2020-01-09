‘You Little Pencil Neck’: Trump’s Adam Schiff Takedown Had The Crowd Rolling At Toledo Rally

President Donald Trump fired up a Thursday night “Keep America Great” rally crowd when he called Democratic California Rep. Adam Schiff a “little pencil neck.”

Speaking in Toledo, Ohio after the House of Representatives passed a symbolic war powers resolution meant to limit the president’s power to take unilateral action against Iran, Trump laid out a mock scenario whereby he conceivably chooses to ask Congress instead of acting within a window of opportunity.

“Let me go over to Congress,” Trump said, referring to what he might have done instead of ordering the drone strike that killed Iranian General Qasem Soleimani. “Come on over to the White House. Let’s talk about it. When can you make it? ‘Well, I won’t be able to make it today, sir. How about let’s say in a couple days?’ Oh, sure. Come on over.”

Getting back to reality, the president told the crowd that, knowing where Soleimani was, “we had to make a decision.”

“We didn’t have time to call up Nancy, who is not operating with a full deck,” he said. “No, they want us to call — can you imagine? Calling crooked Adam Schiff. He is so crooked. So crooked. Shifty Schiff.” (RELATED: Tucker Carlson Blasts Neocon ‘Non-Geniuses Like Max Boot And John Bolton,’ Makes The Case Against War With Iran)

“Say Adam, how are you doing?” said the president, pretending to have a conversation with Schiff. “Listen, we have the world’s number one terrorist, killed thousands and thousands of people. We’d like to set up a meeting so we can discuss his execution. Would you be willing to meet? ‘Well, I won’t be able to make it this week.’ Well, you know, he’s traveling fast. We’ve got him lined up, Adam, you little pencil neck.”

After the laughing crowd calmed down, he continued: “Nine inches. He buys the smallest shirt collar you can get and it’s loose. Now, come on, Adam. We’ve got to be faster. We’ve got him lined up. We’ve got to take this guy out. We are not going to have another shot at him maybe ever again. ‘But I can’t make it now because I’m trying to impeach Trump. I’m trying to impeach. Even though he did nothing wrong.'”