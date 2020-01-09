Wisconsin Football Star Aron Cruickshank Enters The Transfer Portal

Wisconsin football star Aron Cruickshank has entered the transfer portal.

Cruickshank tweeted Wednesday night that he had entered the portal and that “a lot is going on for me right now.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

A lot is going on for me right now but yes it is true that I have entered my name in the transfer portal with 2years of eligibility and a redshirt, I will like to thank my coaches and most of all my teammates I hope you all the best. RESPECT MY DECISION ! — ITzAC (@Ac_Hollywood_) January 8, 2020

This is a huge blow for the Wisconsin football team. Cruickshank was arguably our best returning athlete for the 2020 season, he is dominant in the wildcat, and he might be the best kick returner in America.

Losing him would be a gigantic hit for our offense.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aron Cruickshank ????????‍♂️???? (@ac_hollywood) on Jan 1, 2020 at 10:06pm PST

This honestly doesn’t make sense at all. He was going to be huge for our offense in 2020. Even through two seasons, he’d already carved out his spot as a dominant returner and rusher in the wildcat.

Why the hell would he want to leave one of the best teams in America when his role was only going to get bigger?

Obviously, I hope everything is okay, but this makes less than zero sense.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aron Cruickshank ????????‍♂️???? (@ac_hollywood) on Dec 9, 2019 at 7:10pm PST

I trust Paul Chryst has a plan to shore up the loss, but it’s hard to overstate how big of a dealing losing Cruickshank will be.

The guy just makes plays, and he’s incredibly explosive. He forces the defense to change everything when he’s on the field.

We’ll see what happens, but hopefully he returns to Wisconsin. It’s just not looking good right now.