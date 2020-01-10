Video Of US Firefighters Receiving Hero’s Welcome In Australia To Help Battle Fires Will Make You Cheer

Firefighters from all over the United States arrived in Australia to help battle the devastating brush fires and were greeted at the airport with a hero’s welcome.

In an awesome video that surfaced online, we see the numerous firefighters walking off the plane at Sydney’s International airport and hear the loud cheers and clapping from travelers in the country. The video was shared by CNN in a piece published Thursday. Check it out! (RELATED: Here’s A Glorious Video Of Matthew Stafford Throwing 56 Touchdowns To Calvin Johnson)

WATCH:

US fire fighters arrived at Sydney Int Airport this week, on their way to assist with fire fighting in Victoria.

Coming through, all gathered gave a spontaneous & lengthy round of applause, reflecting the gratitude & admiration we all have for their generosity. #NSWRFS @NSWRFS pic.twitter.com/5epg5y4qxX — Shane Fitzsimmons (@RFSCommissioner) January 9, 2020

“US fire fighters arrived at Sydney Int Airport this week, on their way to assist with fire fighting in Victoria,” a tweet read from Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons of the New South Wales Rural Fire Service, along with a video of the awesome moment. (RELATED: Patrick Mahomes Puts On Unreal Passing Display During Training Camp)

“Coming through, all gathered gave a spontaneous [and] lengthy round of applause, reflecting the gratitude [and] admiration we all have for their generosity,” he added, “#NSWRFS @NSWRFS.”

One of the firefighter’s wives, Autumn Snyder, told the outlet how “refreshing and gratifying” it was to see “them be welcomed and appreciated.”

The fires in the country have been burning now for more than a month, wiping out more than 17.9 million acres, killing 27 people and have left another half a billion animals dead.

Truly, one more wonderful example of America’s greatness. USA, USA, USA!