Covington Kids’ Lawyer Robert Barnes Speaks About Lawsuit Against Prominent Journalists And Lawmakers

The Daily Caller spoke with lawyer Robert Barnes, who is representing 10 of the Covington Catholic boys in a lawsuit against multiple prominent journalists and lawmakers.
Barnes discussed how the media handled the Covington situation and told the Daily Caller about the precedents that would be set for social media if the lawsuit is successful. (RELATED: Maggie Haberman, Ana Navarro And Shaun King Among A Massive List Of Activist Journalists Named On Covington’s Lawsuit)
