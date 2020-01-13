Auston Matthews Flips His Teammate A Stick Behind His Back Without Looking

Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews pulled off an unreal move Sunday during a loss to the Florida Panthers.

The young NHL phenom flipped a teammate his stick behind his back without looking like it wasn’t difficult at all. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I honestly don’t even know how Matthews did it. Take a look below. It’s absurd.

Auston Matthews casually returns a dropped stick to his teammate with a no-look behind the back flip pic.twitter.com/qK2JIaxFLZ — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) January 13, 2020

There’s being cool, and then there’s being as cool as Auston Matthews is. Most people are normal, some are cool and then .00000001% of people are cool enough to casually flip a teammate a hockey stick without looking.

Clearly, Matthews is in the last category.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Auston Matthews (@austonmatthews) on Jan 10, 2020 at 11:20am PST

I don’t think I could do that little stick flip once if I was given 50 attempts. That’s not me being humble. That’s me just shooting you all straight.

Props to me for the honesty, but there’s no chance in hell most people could do that, which makes it so damn impressive.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Auston Matthews (@austonmatthews) on Oct 3, 2019 at 5:49pm PDT

Matthews is a legit dude. There’s no doubt about that at all, and I think you’d have to be an idiot to disagree after seeing the video above.