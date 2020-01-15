Carolina Panthers Linebacker Luke Kuechly Retires From The NFL

Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly has retired from the NFL.

The superstar defensive player announced his decision in a video from the team posted Monday night, and he made it clear it’s time to go in a different direction in life. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch his full comments below.

“In my heart, I know it’s the right thing to do.” pic.twitter.com/mSDyJ0iEMw — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) January 15, 2020

I think it’s safe to say nobody saw this coming. Kuechly has been in the NFL for eight seasons since the Panthers drafted him coming out of Boston College.

It’s wild that he’s done at the age of 28. There’s no question that he could still play for a long time if he wanted to.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carolina Panthers (@panthers) on Jan 14, 2020 at 6:46pm PST

At the same time, I think it’s also safe to say that he clearly doesn’t have his heart in it anymore.

Sometimes, you need to know when it’s time to leave the party. I think it’s safe to say Kuechly has reached that point.

View this post on Instagram The face, the heart, the soul of our defense. A post shared by Carolina Panthers (@panthers) on Jan 14, 2020 at 5:47pm PST

The video above was incredibly raw and straightforward. The man just doesn’t want to run around on NFL fields anymore.

We’ll see what he does next, but he should be just fine no matter what happens. He made more than $63 million during his career.

View this post on Instagram Respect from the league A post shared by Carolina Panthers (@panthers) on Jan 14, 2020 at 8:27pm PST

I think he should be okay going forward!