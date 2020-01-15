Exclusive: Reggie Love, President Barack Obama’s White House Body Man, Explains Why He Endorsed Pete Buttigieg Over Joe Biden

Reggie Love, White House body man to President Barack Obama, made recent headlines for his decision to endorse former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg over former Vice President Joe Biden in the 2020 election.
Love joined Daily Caller’s Christian Datoc for a wide-ranging interview on why he sided with Buttigieg, Democrats’ chances to take down President Donald Trump in the general election, Mayor Pete’s controversial platform to legalize all drugs and how Trump has impacted the Obama legacy. (RELATED: Patriots Only – Pres. Obama’s Body Man Opens Up On Barack’s Hollywood Turn, Secret White House Cigarettes, And New Martha’s Vineyard Mansion)
WATCH:
