WEISS: Bloomberg Is Wasting His Money Attacking Teflon Don

They say money can’t buy you love, but billionaire Michael Bloomberg is living proof that it can’t buy you common sense, either.

Bloomberg has now spent $200 million on his campaign to defeat President Donald Trump — but that hasn’t put him on track to earn a single delegate.

The long-shot Democratic presidential candidate announced that he is also shelling out roughly $10 million for a 60-second ad during the Super Bowl. His campaign previously announced that it would spend $100 million on an online ad campaign going after the president. But does anyone understand what Bloomberg plans to do for America? Has all that money passed on a clear political message?

Bloomberg remains fifth in the crowded Democratic field with only eight weeks to go until Super Tuesday. Internal data from one of his rivals suggested he is not polling above 10 percent in any of the four early voting states or the 15 that follow in March.

The massive campaign spending coming from the former mayor is unheard of politically. No one is setting up a field operation that is even close to what Bloomberg is spending to influence American politics.

“Mike Bloomberg is either going to be the nominee or the most important person supporting the Democratic nominee for president,” Kevin Sheekey, Bloomberg’s campaign manager, recently told NBC News. “He is dedicated to getting Trump out of the White House.”

Since his late entrance into the race in November, he has hired more than 800 staff members and is opening a dozen offices in Ohio, nine in Michigan, and 17 in Florida. His campaign has repeatedly said that their mission is to make sure Trump loses in 2020, whether Bloomberg wins the nomination or not.

Apparently, like other Democrats and media bigwigs, Bloomberg hasn’t been paying attention for the past few years.

Ever since Donald Trump walked down the escalator in Trump Tower and announced he was running for president, he has been the target of a relentless attack by the media. A recent study found that 90 percent of all coverage he received in 2018 was negative. From the “Access Hollywood” tape to voting to impeach him, opponents of Trump have thrown everything they can at him to change public opinion, but nothing sticks.

A Media Research Center analysis found that 93 percent of the coverage of the impeachment on ABC, CBS and NBC was negative. Evening news viewers of these networks heard 72 positive statements vs. 981 negative statements about the president since September 24.

This week, Vanity Fair even published a ridiculous anecdote from a party claiming that Trump said his middle initial, J., stands for “genius.” The mainstream media has become an absolute mockery with their disdain for the president. They have become so completely blinded by their hatred that any attempts at appearing unbiased were long ago thrown out the window.

Despite the barrage of negative coverage and finger-wagging about every move he makes, the sustained campaign against him has had almost no impact on public approval. Trump maintains an average 41 percent approval rating, according to a RealClear Politics poll, up 3 percent from the previous year.

Among Republicans, Trump is currently enjoying the most support he has ever had, according to a Hill-HarrisX poll. The pollsters found that a whopping 90 percent approve of his job performance, the highest favorable rating since the survey began asking the question in 2018.

Bloomberg can run the nastiest and most outlandish ads he can dream up, but every single thing the president says or does is spun negatively — and has been for years. It hasn’t worked. Perhaps he should focus on donating to colleges and hoping that future students are indoctrinated enough to care about Democratic policies.

Or, and I realize this is a crazy idea, maybe it is time for the Democrats to stop their failing campaign of smearing the president and actually present some new and original policy ideas instead of blaming others for their shortcomings.

Enough with what you won’t do. We’re waiting for the what you will do.

Adam Weiss (@AdamMatthew) is the CEO of AMW PR, a New York political strategy and communications firm. His firm has represented Kimberly Guilfoyle, Judge Jeanine Pirro, Corey Lewandowski, David Bossie, Anthony Scaramucci and more.