Charlize Theron Reveals Details From Her Worst Date And It’s Definitely Cringe-Worthy

Charlize Theron opened up about her dating experiences and shared the details from her worst date and it is definitely cringe-worthy, to say the least.

"So, I went on a date in my 20s with this guy who was really, super handsome," the 44-year-old actress revealed during her appearance Wednesday night on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."

WATCH:

"I was really into it," she added. "And he picked me up for dinner, we went and had dinner. It was lovely. I was like, 'This is going really well.'"

Theron continued, “And he drove me home, and you know, I kind of signaled that I was in for a kiss. He pulled over by my house. And we started kissing and it was really good. And then, he pulled away and whispered, ‘Make out with my nose.'”

The “Bombshell” actress then started laughing so hard she was crying while recalling the crazy date.

“I swear on my life, I’ve never forgotten it,” the actress explained. “Because I’ve yet to meet another person who likes to have somebody make out with their nose.”

“He was, like, really into it,” she added. ” And I started like giggling, ’cause it was good. So, I didn’t want to mess it up, so I gave him a little peck on the nose and he was like, ‘No, make out with it.'”

“Wow,” Kimmel could only reply. “The bachelorette gets a rose, you got a nose.”