Charlize Theron And Nicole Kidman Are Dead Ringers For Megyn Kelly, Gretchen Carlson In Ailes Film

Charlize Theron and Nicole Kidman look exactly like former Fox News hosts Megyn Kelly and Gretchen Carlson in an upcoming movie about Roger Ailes.

In a trailer that dropped Wednesday, Lionsgate revealed the title for its upcoming movie about the women who took on the former head of the Fox News Channel, Ailes, according to Deadline. (RELATED: Celebrate Anna Kendrick’s Birthday With Her Hottest Looks [SLIDESHOW])

WATCH:

Directed by Jay Roach, the movie has a star-studded cast with actress Theron taking on the role of former Fox News host Megyn Kelly, Kidman as former Fox News’ Gretchen Carlson and Margot Robbie as a ficticious news producer Kayla Pospisil. (RELATED: Emmy Winner Working On ‘Mr. Rogers’ Set Suffers Scary Heart Attack On Set. Plummets From Balcony)

In the clip, we see Robbie’s character walk through a newsroom and get into an elevator headed for the second floor of the “executive suite” at Fox News Channel’s building. She is soon joined by Theron and Kidman’s characters, with Kidman as Carlson saying, “it’s hot in here” to the other two ladies.

“A few women decide to take on Fox News boss Roger Ailes and the toxic male culture he presided over at the network,” a description about the film read on IMDb.

According to the report:

Carlson sued Ailes for sexual harassment in 2016, forcing him to resign (before his death), and busted a dam which saw a flood of women step forward who claimed they too were harassed by the cable network news chief. Carlson settled with 21st Century Fox for a reported $20M. Kelly also admitted that she was sexually harassed by Ailes. She wrote about those advances in her 2016 book Settle for More. HarperCollins reportedly paid Kelly $10M-plus for the book.

The movie is due out sometime in December of this year, but no other details are known.