Politics

Mitch McConnell Appears To Troll Nancy Pelosi With A Single Pen

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (R) and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell at a Congressional Gold Medal ceremony honoring former National Football League (NFL) player and advocate for patients with Lou Gehrig's disease, Steve Gleason, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on January 15, 2020. (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

William Davis Reporter
Font Size:

Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell appeared to troll House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday as senators were sworn in for the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

McConnell had each senator sign the oath book with a single pen, a day after Pelosi came under fire for smiling and handing out special pens to members following the signing of the articles of impeachment. This is in contrast to the impeachment of President Bill Clinton, where each senator signed the book with a different pen. (RELATED: Report: Jeffrey Epstein Allegedly Had A Portrait Of Bill Clinton Posing Provocatively In Blue Dress)

The move did not go unnoticed by pundits, who rushed to point out the contrast on social media.

All 100 senators were sworn in for the trial Thursday by Chief Justice John Roberts, which is set to begin next week. It will be the third impeachment trial in U.S. history after House Democrats impeached Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress in December.