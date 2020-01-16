Mitch McConnell Appears To Troll Nancy Pelosi With A Single Pen

Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell appeared to troll House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday as senators were sworn in for the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

McConnell had each senator sign the oath book with a single pen, a day after Pelosi came under fire for smiling and handing out special pens to members following the signing of the articles of impeachment. This is in contrast to the impeachment of President Bill Clinton, where each senator signed the book with a different pen. (RELATED: Report: Jeffrey Epstein Allegedly Had A Portrait Of Bill Clinton Posing Provocatively In Blue Dress)

The move did not go unnoticed by pundits, who rushed to point out the contrast on social media.

No souvenir pens here. Called up in alphabetical order, each Senator uses the same pen to sign the Oath Book. pic.twitter.com/UaSHTPGSH7 — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) January 16, 2020

The senators all appear to be signing the book with the same pen. — Lauren Fox (@FoxReports) January 16, 2020

What’s amazing is that the Senate is only using one pen. — Mieke Eoyang (@MiekeEoyang) January 16, 2020

All 100 senators were sworn in for the trial Thursday by Chief Justice John Roberts, which is set to begin next week. It will be the third impeachment trial in U.S. history after House Democrats impeached Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress in December.