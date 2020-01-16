Vegas Golden Knights Fire Head Coach Gerard Gallant

Vegas Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant has been fired.

The team announced the decision Wednesday, and it comes after the Knights got off to a 24-19-6 start to the season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

NEWS The Golden Knights have made the following coaching changes: Gerard Gallant & Mike Kelly have been relieved of their coaching duties Peter DeBoer has been named head coachhttps://t.co/rQsULKgYzR — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) January 15, 2020

This is simply a wild decision from the Knights. It’s absolutely bonkers. Gallant led the team to the Stanley Cup Final in his first year as the team’s coach and the first year of their existence.

His career record with the Knights was 118-75, and he just got fired. That’s simply absurd.

Firing a coach only a couple years removed from a Stanley Cup appearance goes to show that the world of pro sports is extremely cutthroat.

One moment, you’re riding high. The next you’re out of a job. Welcome to the NHL and every other major sports league in existence.

Things can change incredibly fast, and Gallant’s firing is proof of that fact.

I don’t know what the Knights are expecting, but they’d been very solid under Gallant’s leadership. Firing him is extremely risky after never missing the playoffs.

This is the kind of decision that can come back to bite you in a big way. Fans of the Knights better hope like hell the team’s leadership knows what’s going on.