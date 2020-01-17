Exclusive: Republican Iraqi Refugee Running Against Ilhan Omar Opens Up On Her Friendship With Ambassador Killed In Benghazi Raid

Dalia Al-Aqidi, a former White House correspondent, just announced she will be running on the Republican ticket against Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar in Minnesota’s 5th Congressional district.
Al-Aqidi joined the Daily Caller’s Christian Datoc for a wide-ranging interview, in which she discussed her decision to run against Omar, the media’s coverage of President Donald Trump, rising tensions between the U.S. and Iran and her personal friendship with Christopher Stevens, the former U.S. Ambassador to Libya who was killed in the Benghazi raid.
WATCH:
