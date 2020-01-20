California Resident Sounds Off On Gov. Newsom’s Plan To Combat Homelessness With FEMA Trailers

California resident and conservative commentator Alexandra Datig is calling out Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom over his plans to temporarily combat the homelessness crisis with FEMA trailers.
“What does that look like three months from now?” asked Datig. “They’re still not going to have a bathroom, they’re still not going to have a shower, they’re going to be in a small confined space and how are they going to get services? — Yeah they’re going to have secure food storage, but 100 trailers is like a joke.” she continued. (RELATED: ‘Please President Trump Help Us In Los Angeles’: California Resident Speaks Out About Homelessness Crisis.)
Newsom recently previewed his plan to deploy 100 trailers across the state to house the homeless. There are more than 150,000 individuals who are homeless in the state.
WATCH:
