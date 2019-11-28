‘Please President Trump Help Us In Los Angeles’: California Resident Speaks Out About Homelessness Crisis 

California resident and conservative commentator Alexandra Datig is calling on President Donald Trump to take action on the homelessness crisis in the Golden state.
“Please President Trump help us in Los Angeles,” said Datig. (RELATED: LA Woman Recounts Time A Homeless Man Doused Her In Diarrhea — ‘He Just Kept Pouring It’.)
The Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill interviewed Datig in August, when President Donald Trump was considering a major crackdown on homeless camps — there has yet to be an official announcement on what, or if anything will be done.
Earlier this month police responded to a call from a woman who randomly had a bucket of diarrhea poured on her head near the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Welcome to California!
WATCH:
———————————————————————————————————————————————
The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of The Daily Caller.
Check out The DC’s fantastic videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel to avoid missing out.
NOW CHECK OUT The Daily Caller’s most popular shows:
Nike Sides With Colin Kaepernick, Many Customers Revolt
Inside The Daily Caller’s Exclusive Oval Office Interview With President Donald Trump
Would You Rather Date A Trump Supporter or MS-13 Gang Member? New Details About The ‘Muslim Extremist’ Compound In New Mexico
‘Trophy Culture’ Hijacks New Jersey High School Cheer Squad
Fact Checking White House ‘Truth Seekers’ On North Korea
Democrats’ New Campaign Message: ‘Drain The Swamp’