‘F**k You!’ Elderly Man Crashes Live MSNBC Shot At Virginia Gun Rights Rally

An elderly man shouting obscenities crashed a live MSNBC shot Monday as protesters gathered in Richmond, Virginia, for a gun rights rally.

The man jumped into view behind NBC reporter Gabe Gutierrez, who was speaking to MSNBC host Hallie Jackson in the studio at the time. (RELATED: ‘Media Is So Broken’: Megyn Kelly Slams Lawrence O’Donnell For Bragging About MSNBC Being One-Sided)

WATCH:

Gutierrez spoke to one rally attendee who said that he had driven from North Carolina “to support our brothers and sisters in Virginia,” and then turned back to Jackson.

“This rally set to get started in about 15 minutes or so and it’s expected to last several hours and I should point out that a gun safety group that had planned for a another demonstration after this, it has cancelled that one because of what they called a credible threat to public safety,” Gutierrez reported. “But thousands have shown up here, but so far a peaceful protest. Hallie?”

Jackson mentioned President Donald Trump, who has often tweeted about protecting the Second Amendment and accused Democrats of attempting to take it away. “Gabe, we know this is on President Trump’s radar because as we have been in discussion in this segment he’s tweeting about how he says the Democratic Party in Virginia, he claims are working to take away people’s Second Amendment rights and to vote Republican in 2020,” she said.

“Yeah, it’s exactly right, Hallie,” Gutierrez agreed, noting that the gathered crowd included quite a few people wearing or carrying Trump 2020 gear. “A lot of President Trump’s supporters here,” he said. “They see this as an affront on the Second Amendment and certainly as the president has been tweeting about this rally for several days. So Hallie, I’m sending it back to you.”

A bearded elderly man ran into the shot just behind Gutierrez, yelling, “Y’all are a bunch of f**kin’ lyin’ pieces of s**t!” he yelled as two men stepped in to restrain him. “F**k you!”

“Gabe Gutierrez, thank you, I appreciate it,” Jackson replied, adding, “Apologies for the background noise.”